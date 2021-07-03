SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 5.6%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.00. 9,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,468,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 146.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

