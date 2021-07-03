Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

