SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Update

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SOLCF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 142,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,710. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98. SOL Global Investments has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $5.65.
SOL Global Investments Company Profile
Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.