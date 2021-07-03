SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Update

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOLCF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 142,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,710. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98. SOL Global Investments has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Get SOL Global Investments alerts:

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.