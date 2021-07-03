Solana 24 Hour Volume Reaches $421.65 Million (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Solana has a total market capitalization of $9.13 billion and $421.65 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $33.49 or 0.00100053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.60 or 0.00686028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00080165 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.