Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.78

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.78 and last traded at $75.64, with a volume of 14244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.11.

SONVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This is a boost from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sonova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

