South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $415.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

