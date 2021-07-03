SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $44.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

