SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,157,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,163,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,104 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 539,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 34,799 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.90. 1,269,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,689. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

