SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,751 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $77.91. The company had a trading volume of 41,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,316. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $80.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

