SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $136.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.39.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

