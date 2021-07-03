Spectrum (SPT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Spectrum has a total market cap of $26,059.84 and approximately $11.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.70 or 0.00402917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

