Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $500,000 in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,336,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000.

BRPMU opened at $10.15 on Friday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

