Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

