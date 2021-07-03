Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000.

NASDAQ:TBSAU opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

