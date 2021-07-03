Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.08.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Barclays increased their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.
Shares of Square stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.08. 4,403,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,772,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square has a 1 year low of $111.14 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 339.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.25.
In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,262,141 shares of company stock valued at $294,219,933. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.