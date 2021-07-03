Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Barclays increased their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.08. 4,403,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,772,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square has a 1 year low of $111.14 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 339.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,262,141 shares of company stock valued at $294,219,933. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.