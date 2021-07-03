SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Position Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC opened at $73.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

