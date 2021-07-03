StakerDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $744,297.04 (STKR)

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, StakerDAO has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One StakerDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakerDAO has a market capitalization of $744,297.04 and approximately $1,322.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00141036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00169570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,784.27 or 1.00022687 BTC.

StakerDAO Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,599,969 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

