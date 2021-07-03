Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 250.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $3,055,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $207.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.16 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.78.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

