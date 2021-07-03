Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.91. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 36,527 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCM. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 88.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $266,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.