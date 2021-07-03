Stem (NYSE:STEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:STEM opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. Stem has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $30,439,000. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its stake in Stem by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 823,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 437,014 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $6,138,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $4,825,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $4,270,000. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

