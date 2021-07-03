Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Up 99.1% in June

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,600 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the May 31st total of 415,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBT. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $226.86 million, a PE ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

