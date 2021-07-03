Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Sterling Construction stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a market cap of $678.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 127,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 13.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 311,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 40.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 148,734 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

