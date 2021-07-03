Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 7,322 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.93% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $16,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,199,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 982,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after purchasing an additional 250,226 shares during the last quarter.

CFO opened at $72.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.85. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $72.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.062 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

