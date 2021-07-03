Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 631,592 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,217,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,683,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,026,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.