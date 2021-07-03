Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC opened at $170.98 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $114.43 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.41.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

