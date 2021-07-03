Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 35,353 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Trimble worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRMB opened at $82.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

