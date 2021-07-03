Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 686,082 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,340 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,832 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,158 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $534,888,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Barrick Gold by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.83.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.