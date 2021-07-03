Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,628 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 701% compared to the typical daily volume of 453 call options.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.80. 566,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.54. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

