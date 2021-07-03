Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,617 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 514% compared to the average volume of 915 call options.

PIXY stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. ShiftPixy has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 1,269.97% and a negative net margin of 1,019.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 388.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 56,815 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

