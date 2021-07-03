Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,048 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 904% compared to the typical volume of 204 put options.

CHS opened at $6.63 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

