Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,332 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

