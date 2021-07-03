Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $101,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 141.3% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 32,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 87.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TEL opened at $138.27 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.15 and a twelve month high of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

