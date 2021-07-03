Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 200,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 59,284 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 291,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,770,000 after buying an additional 73,424 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.