Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 637 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 15,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 578,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,284,000 after acquiring an additional 239,206 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $272.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $274.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

