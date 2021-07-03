Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $126,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,024,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVT opened at $31.41 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.