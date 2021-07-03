Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SEOAY. Danske cut Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nordea Equity Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

