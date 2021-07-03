Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Trading Down 5.5%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SREDF)

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

