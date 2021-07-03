Storj (STORJ) Price Tops $0.85

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Storj has traded up 42.1% against the US dollar. One Storj coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002445 BTC on exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $244.05 million and approximately $23.23 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storj Profile

Storj is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,170,897 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

