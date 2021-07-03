Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells $597,911.38 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $549,853.26.

On Thursday, June 17th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $375,358.26.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50.

Sunrun stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.22. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $265,880,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after buying an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after buying an additional 1,625,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Truist reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

