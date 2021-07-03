SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Update

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,200 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 717,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SuperCom alerts:

NASDAQ:SPCB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 438,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,252. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of research firms have commented on SPCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.