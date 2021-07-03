Susquehanna Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.73% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Shares of MU stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.05. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,961,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

