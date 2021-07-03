Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Shares of Swiss Life stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

