Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.62.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

