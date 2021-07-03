Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,399 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $34,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.59. 2,999,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

