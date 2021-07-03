Syscoin Hits Market Cap of $77.35 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Syscoin has a market cap of $77.35 million and approximately $11.58 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.37 or 0.00402669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000552 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000054 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 614,984,905 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars.

