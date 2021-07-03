Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Lifted to Neutral at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $105.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00.

TSM has been the subject of several other reports. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $118.91 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $616.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

