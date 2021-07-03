Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,707 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 122,083 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Target were worth $54,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Target by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT opened at $246.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.37. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $246.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

