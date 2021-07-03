TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.97 and last traded at $31.97. 14,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,457,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

