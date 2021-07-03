TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAT Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.81% of TAT Technologies worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TAT Technologies stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. TAT Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 7.51%.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

