TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $22,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 884.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $183,107,000. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Moderna stock opened at $234.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 188.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $245.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $2,652,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,807,150.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,300 shares of company stock valued at $78,186,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

